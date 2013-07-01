Google Reader is dead: Here are five alternatives

Google is now shut. However it's time to move on and find another solution, because as expected, the flow of articles isn't stopping any time soon.

There are several options out there, both web-based and downloadable applications. Ultimately, you're looking for something that loads quickly, has a stylish UI, and can provide easy access to feeds.

Feedly is one of the more-popular Google Reader alternatives. It is available on the web, iOS, and Android, providing a complete list of feeds in a Google Reader-like UI. Several publication sources are suggested within the web application.

The features of Feedly's mobile apps really stand out. It includes a Flipboard-like interface for finding new stories: once a story is clicked on it provides a few paragraphs from the article and a nice image.

Bet best yet, Feedly is aiming to provide a seamless move from Google Reader. The company has been anticipating the shutdown of Reader, and has been cloning the Google Reader API.

NetVibes isn't just a Google Reader alternative, but more of a social media dashboard, focusing on power users. Past email, Flickr photos and support for other services, NetVibes does really well for feed management. The main part of the page provides a full list off feeds, on the left of which you can jump into feeds in certain categories, much like Google Reader.

It does have some Google Reader functionality which we assume will go away soon, but NetNewsWire is one of the best newsreaders on Mac. It's lightweight and provides a clear look at feeds. There is one main list which, when clicked on, will load in a preview box below. NetNewsWire also offers iOS applications with similar functionality. A free app is available on each platform with ads, while a premium version is available ad free.

On the Windows side, users have found FeedDemon as a go-to RSS reader. While it does offer Google Reader sync (again, soon to disappear), it does give you the ability to subscribe manually. There are no feed recommendations, rather just raw feeds with headlines and images flowing in a sea of unlimited articles. There's also an offline mode where you can save articles for later reading.

Digg Reader pulls articles from favourite blogs, news sources and publishers, so users can easily follow and consume what's happening across the internet. The interface is clean and simple to use - just like Feedly, and there is a browser based version as well as dedicated apps. The updated Digg app will notably import Google Reader feeds and folders as well, and it'll allow users to “digg” the feed they’re reading to signal trending content.

For managing feeds on a mobile device, the trio Pulse, Flipboard, and Google Currents have been noted as the best. Flipboard arguably offers the nicest UI, whereas Pulse offers great categorisation right from the home page. Flipboard and Google Currents also focus on offering a magazine-like user interface. All three are available on both iOS and Android - with Pulse even available as a web interface.

Making a separate Twitter news list is something we've been doing for quite sometime. Given the speed of Twitter, and the fact every publication has an account, it makes for one great aggregator of what's happening around the web. Though, it's not for everyone, as it can become very hard to manage if it doesn't have your attention.

Google will be making feed data from Google Reader available via its Google Takeout service. This should make it pretty easy to change into new services. And maybe you're favorite applications will move away from Google Reader support, or even a few new ones will pop up.

Top image: Lifehacker