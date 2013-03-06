Google Play celebrates first birthday with freebies, Brits short-changed
Google Play is one-year-old this week and to celebrate the company is hosting a week of free and heavily discounted apps, music and books. In the US, at least.
Reports have emerged of some cracking offers Stateside for Android users. The pilot episode of Breaking Bad is free to download in the US, The Velvet Underground's Sweet Jane is also free, and the eBook version of Morgan Rice's fantasy novel A Quest of Heroes is another freebie in the first batch of birthday gifts.
In the UK, however, it's harder to celebrate along with Google when all we seem to have is a tiny discount on Madonna's Celebration album - which, at £8.99, is still £1.50 more expensive than it is on Amazon generally - and a few quid off a few books and films you probably would avoid normally anyway.
Even the apps on offer are stretching the "gift" philosophy. As part of the celebrations, The Sims Freeplay, for example, is offering a whopping 75 per cent off the in-app purchase of birthday cakes. They're not free, but heavily discounted. Virtual birthday cakes. Discounted.
As this is only the first wave of first birthday presents to Android users, let's hope the second is better. It's certainly worth keeping an eye out on a daily basis, as the "giveaway" will last a week.
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
Comments