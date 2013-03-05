Google Maps for iPhone updated with faster search and contact access

Google has released an update for its popular Google Maps for iPhone app with improvements for location searching and contact access for faster travel.

Version 1.1, available from the App Store, now allows users to find restaurants, coffee shops, gas stations, bars and other types of locations that are located nearby from within the app. New icons are included to prompt information for locations on the map.

Furthermore, the company has included its Google Contacts feature into Google Maps, providing addresses for users' contacts when searching within the Maps app.

Google extended the app availability to Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE in an English version. Users can choose between kilometers and miles in the settings menu, depending on your preferences.

Google Maps for iPhone was highly anticipated when it launched in December 2012, getting 10 million downloads in the first 48 hours. It provides an alternative to Apple's often problematic built-in maps application.

This is the first major update for the app from Google, thus proving the company is keen on keeping it freshly updated.

Do you prefer Apple Maps or Google Maps?