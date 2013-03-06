  Google Play gift cards now available in the UK at Tesco and Morrisons

Google has announced that Google Play gift cards are now available in the UK starting 6 March.

They're rolling out to all UK branches of Tesco and Morrisons in the coming weeks, and users will be able to purchase £10, £25 and £50 gift cards that can be used to make digital purchases on Google Play, including apps, music, books and more. Several social media users have spotted the cards at the check-out in several stores already.

Google Play gift cards were previously available only in the US. Google took a leaf out of Apple's playbook to make it easier for users to spend more on the App Store.

Google Play gift cards can be entered on either an Android device or on the Google Play website. There is no word on whether gift cards will be expanded to other countries beyond the US and UK.

Image: Droid Life