Google Settings app appears in Android, lets you control Google+ sign-in, search, location, maps

A new app has added itself to Android called Google Settings, which pulls together a selection of settings, including the new Google+ Sign-in feature announced on Tuesday.

Google+ Sign-in allows you to use your Google ID as a universal sign-in for online apps and services, in the same way as you've been able to with your Facebook log-in for a number of years.

The advantage to consumers is fewer passwords to remember and less time spent tapping in emails and passwords, or going through a complete registration process. The advantage for Google, of course, is that it knows what services you're using and can encourage you to share that on it's own social network Google+.

The new Google Settings app in Android lets you know which apps you've signed into using Google+, as well as allowing a method of shutting them off, with the option of removing all associated content from your Google+ pages.

Shazam is one of the apps that's now accepting Google+ sign-in and on an Android deivce, it's incredibly easy to sign-in with a couple of button presses. The Shazam app will offer to post music discoveries to your Google+ Circles: the Google Settings app gives you an easy route to remove all that information should you change your mind about sharing.

The app also contains shortcuts through to settings for a number of other Google functions in Android. Google+, Locations settings (for Maps and Latitiude), Locations (permissions for other Google apps to use your location), Search, and Ads are all bundled into the new Google Settings app.

Many of these settings can be accessed through the respective apps, or through the settings menu (or both), the last setting for Ads lets you allow Google AdMob Ads customised to you, rather than generic adverts. This setting currently hides in the Accounts section of settings in the options for your Google account.

Should you be excited about the new app? Not really, it's useful as a method of accessing to various settings areas, but that's about it. It should appear on your Android device soon.