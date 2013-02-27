  Ubuntu mobile developer preview to land on 20 more devices soon

After releasing the developer preview of Ubuntu mobile to current Nexus devices last week, Canonical has announced that more than 20 other devices will soon be added to the list for testing.

The preview was launched to give developers and enthusiasts an early start at testing the mobile operating system before its official launch on handsets in the autumn. While the developer build installation process is definitely not for the weak, it is currently available for the Galaxy Nexus, Nexus 4, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10.

Canonical didn't give a timeline, but did say the preview would soon be available for the Motorola XOOM, more Galaxy Nexus’s, Sony Xperia S, Sony Xperia T, Samsung Galaxy S III (international, Verizon Wireless, and AT&T), Huawei Ascend G300, Samsung Galaxy S (GT-I9000), Samsung Galaxy S SCL (GT-I90003), Samsung Galaxy Note, Samsung Galaxy Note II, Samsung Galaxy S II (international), HTC One X, HTC One XL, HTC One X+ (multiple versions), Asus Transformer Infinity, LG Optimus 4x HD, Nexus S, Nexus One, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Wi-Fi and the Asus Transformer Pad, SlashGear first noted.

Certainly an extensive list, which will give developers a chance to continue testing their apps for the operating system. Besides OEMs loading the software on their devices in 2014, Canonical also plans to make Ubuntu available for device owners to install on top of Android. We think the new set of devices slated for the developer programme gives a pretty good indication of what devices will be supported.

As we noted in our hands-on in early 2013, unlike Google with its multi-OS approach to its ecosystem - what you get with Ubuntu is the same full version of the software as on all your devices.