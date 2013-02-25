  Kyocera Torque: The Bear Grylls phone (video)

Fans of Bear Grylls take heart: TV's favourite action man is endorsing the latest tough phone, the Kyocera Torque.

Given a suitably hardcore name, the Torque is loaded with features to help you stay connected in the harshest of conditions.

It meets IP67 standards for water and dust protection, as well as Mil 810G. It will survive immersion in water for up to 30 minutes – longer than Bear can hold his breath, probably. It will also operate in temperatures down to -30C.

And it offers something called "Smart Sonic Receiver Technology", which Kyocera claims does away with a traditional speaker, instead using vibrations to transmit the sound to the ear. Bear can still hear it, so I guess you'll be able to too.

It offers you a 4-inch display, although as seems to be the case with tough phones, this is where you take the hit on the spec sheet. The display has a 800 x 480 pixel resolution, but the IPS display is protected by impact-resistant glass.

Internally it's powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1GB of RAM, which should keep things moving along nicely. There is only 4GB of internal storage, however this can be expanded via microSD.

This handset is 4G compatible, sitting on Sprint's network in the US. It runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and will be available from 8 March.

Best of all, there's a run of a Bear Grylls video for your delectation.