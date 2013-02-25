  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Kyocera Torque: The Bear Grylls phone (video)

|
  Kyocera Torque: The Bear Grylls phone (video)
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

Fans of Bear Grylls take heart: TV's favourite action man is endorsing the latest tough phone, the Kyocera Torque.

Given a suitably hardcore name, the Torque is loaded with features to help you stay connected in the harshest of conditions.

It meets IP67 standards for water and dust protection, as well as Mil 810G. It will survive immersion in water for up to 30 minutes – longer than Bear can hold his breath, probably. It will also operate in temperatures down to -30C.

And it offers something called "Smart Sonic Receiver Technology", which Kyocera claims does away with a traditional speaker, instead using vibrations to transmit the sound to the ear. Bear can still hear it, so I guess you'll be able to too.

It offers you a 4-inch display, although as seems to be the case with tough phones, this is where you take the hit on the spec sheet. The display has a 800 x 480 pixel resolution, but the IPS display is protected by impact-resistant glass.

Internally it's powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1GB of RAM, which should keep things moving along nicely. There is only 4GB of internal storage, however this can be expanded via microSD.

This handset is 4G compatible, sitting on Sprint's network in the US. It runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and will be available from 8 March.

Best of all, there's a run of a Bear Grylls video for your delectation.

PopularIn Apps
How to set Spotify music as your alarm in Google Clock
How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls
What is MoviePass, how does it work, and is it too good to be true?
Waze tips and tricks: Navigating the Waze way
WhatsApp group video calls are go! Group voice calling is coming, too
How to send a LinkedIn voice message, because that's a thing now
Comments