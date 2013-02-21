  Google Chromebook with touchscreen reportedly launching this year

Google and an unnamed manufacturer are developing a touchscreen-enabled Chromebook for launch in 2013, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new report lines up nicely with a fairly sketchy video leaked earlier this month which gave an overview of a touchscren Chromebook and suggested it was designed in-house. The WSJ wasn't able to provide details in-terms of specifications, except that Google might be making the new laptop/tablet hybrid to compete with Microsoft's Windows 8.

Developer Francois Beaufort this month leaked the video that highlighted a Chromebook with a full touchscreen display running at an impressive 2560x1700 resolution. There was also word that it would be dubbed the "Google Link".

The video was a little suspect, as it was created by marketing firm Slink.me, not Google itself. Shortly after the video leaked, CEO Victor Koch took to Google Plus to say the company's servers had been attacked by hackers. It's not clear if Google licensed the company for marketing work, or if Slink.me took it upon itself to make an unofficial mock-up.

Priced between $199 and $250, previous Chromebook models by Samsung, Acer and now HP have been lesser-spec'd, carrying a lower price for entry level customers who aren't looking to spend a lot of money on a laptop. A price for the supposed touchscreen laptop hasn't been detailed, but we suspect it would be a little higher.

Could this be the Nexus Chromebook that Google may want to show off at its new retail stores? We've reached out to the Mountain View-based company in the hope of learning more.