  Google launches Google Glass 'competition' so you can grab a pair early

Google has launched a special Google Glass competition, so non-developers can grab a set of the futuristic glasses. We say competition, but there's a catch, as you'll see.

Google wants to know, via Google+ or Twitter, what you would do if you had a set of the glasses. The better the idea, the more likely you are to be able to get a set.

Tag an application with #ifihadglass and make sure it is no longer than 50 words. Tough, we know, but the prize is definitely worth it. You can also use photos and video, so that might be a clever workaround.

You have until 27 February to become a Glass Explorer, as Google calls it. The problem is, that it is US only for the time being. Who knows though, Google might make it worldwide if things go right.

Oh, and there's another problem: Google still wants you to pre-order a set of Google Glass Explorer Edition glasses, which will cost you $1,500.

If you aren't so sure, there is a nice gallery of new pics showing the glasses in action, to persuade you. You also need to attend a launch event in either New York, San Francisco or LA, so it's something of a competition with more conditions than you can shake a stick at.