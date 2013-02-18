Google's Vic Gundotra teases Nexus phones with 'insanely great cameras'

Google's senior vice-president of engineering Vic Gundotra took to Google+ to tease some upcoming camera improvements for its line of Nexus handsets.

The interesting comments came about in Gundotra's thread about whether he needed to take his DSLR camera on a trip along with his Android handset to snap photos. He ultimately decided he needed the DSLR with a 50mm 1.2 lens for shallow depth of field.

One user in the Google+ comment thread theorised a possibility of some day ditching the DSLR for a Nexus with similar picture quality.

Gundotra said: "We are committed to make Nexus phones insanely great cameras." He added the most interesting part: "Just wait and see." What a tease...

In recent iterations of Android, Google has included photo improvements on the software side. However, it looks as if Gundotra is teasing some major improvements to the camera's hardware. The Nexus 4 was a big step-up in camera quality from the Galaxy Nexus, but it still feels there are some improvement to be made for photos with Nexus devices.

Perhaps we will see some improvements in the rumoured Motorola X handset Google is said to be releasing later this year.