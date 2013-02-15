  Google opening its own retail stores to show off Nexus devices, Google Glass?

In a bid to take on Apple (and even Microsoft) on the retail front, Mountain View-based Google is said to be working on flagship retail stores to show off its products.

The rumour comes from 9to5Google, which first reported on Google's Project Glass features last year. According to the publication, the standalone retail stores will come to major cities in the US "for the holidays" - around Christmas time.

In the past, Google has stuck with its Chrome web store and small pop-up shops in airports, Best Buy and a slew of Dixons in the UK to push its products.

Its own retail stores in malls across the country could push Nexus handsets, tablets, and Chromebooks into more hands. Additionally, it could offer a point of service for customers, something for which Google relies on phone calls for now.

Part of the decision to open up retail stores is to push its Google Glass product and let customers use them first-hand, 9to5Google adds.

Apple has been noticeably successful with its retail stores worldwide. Its retail stores earn $6,050 per square foot according to retail data, beating luxury jeweller Tiffany, which earns $3,017.

We've reached out to Google for comment and will update when we learn more.

Image via Forbes

What do you think about a Google Store?