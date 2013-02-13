Google Search update brings Google Now widget to Android 4.1+

Google Search, the application that powers the Google Now feature in Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, has updated, bringing with it a new Google Now widget.

The widget was previously leaked by Google itself via a support page, but now the update has rolled out, bringing the new feature to compatible devices, ie, those with Android 4.1 or above.

We've updated a Nexus 4 and an HTC One X and found the widget to work just fine. In addition to the regular widget, you can also add a lockscreen widget, which contains the same information drawn from your cards in Google Now.

It's worth noting that if your device doesn't support lockscreen widgets, like the HTC One X, then you don't get that option.

The widget draws content from Google Now, and so far we've noticed that that means it's mostly going to be showing you the weather, which seems to be the ubiquitous card of choice.

As the content of Google Now changes, so does the content of the widget, so if you have your travel details or appointments pop-up, then conveniently they'll be displayed.

You'll also find a couple of other additions: there are movie passes from Fandango and ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, among other additions.

The Google Search update is available now, so check Google Play!