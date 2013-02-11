  Nexus 4 wireless charging orb now available on Google Play

When the Nexus 4 was released last October, Google also announced the handset's rad wireless charger to accompany it. Three months later, the folks in Mountain View have finally pushed the charging orb to the market.

Available now on the US Google Play Store for Nexus 4 owners, the Wireless Charger will cost you $59.99 and be in your pretty-little hands "in less than one week".

The Wireless Charger, based on the Qi standard, brings an approximate 4-hour charge time. Thanks to a bit of NFC trickery, you simply sit your phone on the charger and walk away. Additionally, with the way it sits, there's easy access to the handset while charging.

We've seen a similar charging solution before with Palm's TouchStone for the Palm Pre, that acts similar to what Google is now offering. But we all know how the Palm situation ended.

The app shown in the graphic above, provided by Google, is the $1.99 "Battery Widget? Reborn! Pro" available from the Google Play Store. It offers battery level indicators and more.

Nexus 4 owners, and prospective owners now that the stock on Google Play is finally evening out, will be glad they can grab the charger from the source link below. No word on international availability.