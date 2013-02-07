  Google Maps for Wii U now available in Japan

Since the launch of the Wii U last year, users have been waiting to use Google Maps on the console. At last, the folks at Nintendo have announced Maps integration in its new Wii Street U app, now available in Japan.

Users with access to the Japanese Nintendo store can download the 90MB app to get access to the maps. With its heavy focus on street view, users can use the Wii U's GamePad to control the mapping data displayed on the TV, as seen in Nintendo's demo video below.

The Verge's Sam Byford, who is based in Japan, has had some hands-on time with the app. "It's obviously not the most convenient or feature-complete mapping solution out there, but it's a fun new way to use Google Maps and is a great demonstration of the potential for two-screen apps," he said.

While it's free to try now, Nintendo does have plans to make Wii Street U a paid application at some point, though no price point has been detailed. While this doesn't seem like the most useful thing in the world, it does show off the Wii U's capabilities a bit further.

There's no word on a US release, but we've reached out to Nintendo for more information.