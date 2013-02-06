  Google-designed Chromebook with touchscreen and 2560x1700 display leaked on video

Google has a high-end Chromebook laptop with a touchscreen and 2560x1700 resolution dubbed the "Google Link" behind its walls for testing, according to a leaked video.

Developer Francois Beaufort, who has provided several leaks out of Google in recent months, posted the video below to his Google+ account. The video highlights a Chromebook with a full touchscreen display running at an impressive 2560x1700 resolution. These specs would be a first for Google's Chrome OS.

The video also carries the tagline "Designed by Google. Down to the last pixel" - indicating this may be a Nexus device, designed in-house.

Previous Chromebook models have been lower-spec'd, carrying a lower price for entry level customers who aren't looking to spend a lot of money on a laptop. Asus, Samsung and now HP have been the manufacturers to adopt Chrome OS into their laptops in the past. A manufacturer for the Chromebook in the video above has not been detailed.

According to Android Authority, the clip was produced by Slink.me. Shortly after the video leaking, CEO Victor Koch took to Google Plus to say the company's servers had been attacked by hackers.

It's not clear if this is simply a concept within the walls of Google, or if the company truly has plans to make it available to customers.

We'll keep you posted.