  Google hints at what's to come for Motorola Mobility

Google CEO Larry Page gave some hints at what's to come for Motorola Mobility, purchased in 2011, on the company's fourth quarter earnings call.

Page said Motorola had better batteries and an impact-resistant design in its sights for 2013. "There’s real potential to invent new and better experiences," he said.

He didn't go as far to confirm any devices for the hardware division, but may have given us something to watch for at Google I/O 2013.

Patrick Pichette, Google CFO, went on to discuss Motorola Mobility's financial quarter. "We are only 180 days into this journey. We've made big progress," he said. "We inherited 12-18 months of product pipeline we had to work through. It takes times before [results] show up."

The hardware division reported $1.51 billion in revenue with an operating loss of $353 million.

"Our CEO at Motorola, Dennis, has built a world-class team, and they’re working on these opportunities," Page continued. "It’s still early days, but I am excited about the innovative way they’re approaching product development and the speed of their execution. And they recently signed an agreement to sell Motorola’s Home division for $2.35 billion."

On the call, Page also discussed the Nexus 4 supply constraints that Google and its customers have been experiencing. "Clearly there's work to be done managing our supply better, and that is a priority for our team," he said.

Adding together core Google, Motorola Mobility and Motorola Home, consolidated revenues for the Mountain View collective came in at $15.2 billion. "We ended 2012 with a strong quarter. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be at Google.” said Page.