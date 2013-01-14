Latest Google Chrome beta adds voice support and new tab page

Google has released the latest beta version of its Chrome web browser, featuring a new voice input feature for developers, the disabling of extensions installed without acknowledgment from the user, and other improvements.

The Web Speech API is built off a new JavaScript API, letting developers embed speech recognition into their apps hosted on the Chrome Web Store. The speech feature is something Android users will recognise, as Google moves it to the web. We suspect Google Now is next up.

Google has shown off a demo of the speech-input on a demo page that allows users to dictate an email right into Chrome. We gave it a try, and it is actually pretty handy.

Additionally, the beta features the disabling of extensions that were snuck past a user when they installed a third-party app.

"The original intent was to give people an option to add useful extensions when installing applications, but unfortunately this feature has been widely abused by third parties who added extensions without user consent," according to the company. Google does give the option to re-enable the extensions upon first boot.

Finally, Google has included a small revamp to the new tab page that allows users to search from any search provider, rather than just Google.

No word on when Chrome 25 will be available for the masses, but we'll keep you posted.