Jelly Bean takes 10 per cent Android market, but people still using Donut

Google's Android Jelly Bean operating system now accounts for 10 per cent of Android phones in use over the past 14 days, Google has confirmed, showing a huge increase in usage over previous figures.

According to new data released on the company's Android Developers site, Jelly Bean versions 4.1 and 4.2 now account for more than 10 per cent of all Android phones, up from 1.8 per cent in the previously given totals.

The new Jelly Bean numbers is likely to be attributed to the release of the LG-made Nexus 4, the Samsung Nexus 10, and the popularity of the Nexus 7, made by Asus, and the Samsung Galaxy S III, both of which were updated to Jelly Bean late last year.

But the new OS version still has a long way to go before replacing Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

It is still on 29.1 per cent of all Android devices, while Android 2.3 Gingerbread, can be found on almost 50 per cent of devices around the world.

Amazingly there are still a handful of original Android 1.6 Donut phones in use, although at .2 per cent we suspect that Donut to be virtually non-existent in the coming months.