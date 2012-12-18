Google Field Trip now available in UK
Google's Field Trip app, launched in the US in September, has been updated and is now available in the UK.
The app now features local UK content from Google's partners including Historvius, Dezeen, TimeOut magazine, Historic UK, Run-Riot, London on the Inside and many more, says the search engine.
For readers not entirely aware of what Field Trip is, the app is designed to pull together a range of sources to create the ultimate guide book.
READ: Google Field Trip app pictures and hands-on
"Field Trip runs in the background on your phone. When you get close to something interesting, it pops up a card with details about the location. No click is required. If you have a headset or Bluetooth connected, it can even read the info to you," explains Google on the Google Play page for Field Trip.
The app is optimised for smartphones, not tablets, warns Google, but it will work on devices such as the Nexus 7.
