  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Maps for iPhone is here, we were lost without it

|
Pocket-lint Google Maps for iPhone is here, we were lost without it

Ever since iOS 6 was released, and with it the integration of Apple's own flawed Maps service, speculation has been rife over when Google would reintroduce an iPhone version of its own Maps app.

Yes, you could bodge around it by adding an icon to take you to the web page version. And yes, there have been other options. But, speculate no more, because a genuine, fully-featured Google Maps app has arrived for Apple smartphones and media players.

Sadly, there's no Google Maps for iPad app yet, but we're sure that'll soon follow. In the meantime, iPhone and iPod touch fans will be scrabbling to get the free version of the application for their devices. And it's a doozy.

It's speedy, has search firmly placed at the top of the map screen so you don't have to fiddle about with menus, and there's an information bar that can be swiped up to give you details on any location you choose - including, yes, Street View.

Google claims that the app also offers a "sharper-looking, vector-based map that loads quickly" and we can't argue with that. Both 2D and 3D views are available as options, and there are the traditional traffic and transport overlays that can be added. In short, it's what we've been waiting for. It is even iPhone 5 friendly, with the greater screen real estate catered for.

There's one drawback: you won't get the same experience as you did with iOS 5, simply because Apple Maps is still the default service, so current apps will rely on that if they include mapping data. However, Google has released a SDK for Google Maps for iPhone, so developers can incorporate the software giant's own mapping data into their applications from here on in.

And that's the crux of it. Google Maps for iPhone may offer a sleek look, but it is the wealth of accurate mapping data that Apple falls down on and Google can offer simply through experience. That is why this is a great day for iPhone users.

What do you think of the new Google Maps for iPhone? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments