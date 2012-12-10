  Android Google Now heading to Chrome browser?

Google Now, Google's Siri-like service that gives helpful snippets of information on Android, might be coming to the Chrome browser in future builds if new code found in the developer version, Chromium, is anything to go by.

Looking into the latest code release, a number of developers have spotted that Google is toying with the idea of bringing the Android feature to the desktop.

An entry in the Chromium project code site titled "Show Google Now notifications in Chrome" along with some code revisions for "Creating a skeleton for Google Now for Chrome implementation" suggests that the idea is, at least, at some level of development.

Following the find, Google has now officially confirmed that it's working on the project, but stopped short of committing to it.

"We're always experimenting with new features in Chrome, so have nothing to announce at this time," Google's Jessica Kositz said in a statement to cnet.com

Google Now delivers weather reports, trip departure reminders, birthday alerts, nearby restaurant reviews, and more to Android users keen to press the Google Now button.

Although some of the location data isn't perhaps as useful or as important on the desktop, you can see why the company is keen to add it to its browser. The more people who use the service, perhaps as their homepage, the more people might be interested in switching to an Android device that includes it.