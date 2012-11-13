Nexus 4 and 10 Android 4.2 update brings lockscreen widgets and multi-user support

Google has delivered on its promise and updated the Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 on schedule, bringing some additional features to Android 4.2. The update, which weighs in at around 14MB, was pushed out over the air for both the new Google devices.

The big addition to Android 4.2 Jelly Bean is lockscreen widgets. These will let you add a clock, calendar, messaging or Gmail widget to your lockscreen, accessible whether you have security in place or not. The other addition is instant camera access.

The new widgets work slightly differently on phone or tablet, so let's look at the Nexus 4 experience first. From the lockscreen, swipe the screen towards the left and you'll open the camera app.

It bypasses security, so you don't need to unlock your phone first to use it, rather like a long press on a dedicated camera button on most third-party Android devices. If you then try to do something else - enter the filmstrip view or press home - you'll be prompted to unlock your phone, so it remains secure.

As for the other widgets, these will let you add those essentials of Gmails, calendar and messaging to your lockscreen. When you swipe to the right, you'll be able to tap to make a new page and add what you want.

Again, if you have security in place you'll have to unlock your phone before you can access the app properly, or take any of the available actions, like creating a new message, email or opening an appointment.

However, anyone glancing at your phone will be able to read the information; appointments, locations, message previews, etc, will be visible.

There is also an additional music control widget, so when you have music playing you'll be able to pause and skip tracks.

The additions to the Nexus 10 are slightly different. You get the same option for widgets, without the camera access or messaging option. They sit in a carousel-style arrangement when in landscape and it's all nice and tidy, with the same functions as detailed above.

But the big new feature is multiple user access. In the settings menu there is a new "Users" section. Head into here and you can add another person. This will be perfect for those who share their tablet, but want to customise it to their own preferences.

Once you create a new user account, you'll find circles at the bottom of the display. Tap one of these and you'll access the Nexus 10 as that person. Every user gets a different profile and will have to set up the tablet as if it's new, running through the normal account login process.

You can add up to eight users, as seen in the screen above, so you'll be able to have different areas for different members of the family, filled with the appropriate content.

The Nexus 4 and the Nexus 10 go on sale today, starting at £239 for the Nexus 4 and £319 for the Nexus 10.

UPDATE The additions have also come to the Nexus 7.