Google Music UK is live, buy tunes from Google Play

Google Music has gone live in the UK, meaning that UK residents now have a more complete offering from Google when it comes to entertainment.

The company confirmed that the service would be expanding beyond the US at the announcement of the Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 devices back in October.

The service completes the music circle for Google: Android owners will now be able to browse and buy music from their smartphone, tablet or PC, just as they have been able to do for apps and movies.

The selection of music is logically arranged, so it's easy to find what you're looking for, using the typical layout for Google Play, with genres, Top Albums and Top Songs all easy to swipe between.

Any music you purchase is instantly available to stream or download: it's not automatically downloaded to your device, instead being added to your music in the cloud. You then get the option to download, so if you wish to take your music on the move, or play it with another app, you can do so once it is downloaded to your device.

Cloud songs will be available on any Android device, or through a browser when you sign-in with your Google account. Music you already have on your PC can be added to the cloud using Music Manager, with space for up to 20,000 songs.

On your mobile devices, cloud music will be accessed through the Play Music app, the default music app for Android since it's launch on Android 3.0 Honeycomb.

Tracks look to start from around 79p, and a quick glance at the album chart has them competitively priced against Apple's rival iTunes service and AmazonMP3.