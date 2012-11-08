Google UK search slips below 90 per cent market share for first time in five years

Experian research figures have revealed that of all UK searches online in October, "only" 89.33 per cent of those where performed by Google. Brits started to use Bing and other search sites more than they have in more than a year, possibly because the former has an overt app presence on the Windows 8 home screen.

Of course, 89.33 per cent is still a massive slice of the search pie, but it does represent a downward turn for Google, which has not dipped below 90 per cent market share for over five years. Microsoft sites - Bing -counted for 4.71 per cent in October 2012, a rise of 0.72 per cent over the previous month and 0.86 per cent year-on-year.

Yahoo also saw a 0.5 per cent rise in the last month, to 3.33 per cent of the search market, while Ask Jeeves accounted for 2.13 per cent, a more meagre rise but a rise nonetheless.

Google need not panic as yet, however, as Experian still had 18 times more searches performed using its search engine than any other. But it does highlight the figures as showing that Microsoft is finally gaining momentum for Bing. At least in the UK.

Do you use a search engine other than Google? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments below...