  Nexus 7 users to enjoy landscape mode with Android 4.1.2 update

Google is pushing out the latest version of Android to Nexus 7 users on Tuesday, Android 4.1.2, the company has confirmed.

In a note on the Android Google Group that details these things, Jean-Baptiste M. "JBQ" Queru, the Technical Lead for the Android Open Source Project at Google broke the news.

"We're releasing Android 4.1.2 to AOSP today, which is a minor update on top of 4.1.1."

The minor update, which weighs in around 30MB brings very little to the Nexus 7 aside from the much requested "landscape mode" as well as bug fixes and stability improvements.

The changes mean that you'll now be able to use the 7-inch tablet either vertically or horizontally, something you've been unable to do until now.

"As a note to maintainers of community builds running on Nexus 7: please update to 4.1.2 at the first opportunity. Future variants of the grouper hardware will have a minor change in one of the components (the power management chip) that will not be compatible with 4.1.1," says Queru.

Good news if you are a Nexus 7 owner, however for those who own other tablets - such as anything from the Samsung Galaxy series - don't expect to see the update any time soon. As usual with Android updates, it comes down to when manufacturers want to implement the update, how long it takes for them to test it, and then whether or not they decide to roll it out to the devices already in people's homes.