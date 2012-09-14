Google Bacon Number scores Danny Dyer and Sir Laurence Olivier as equals

Google has built the popular movie trivia game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon into its search engine. However, many are complaining that the Google Bacon Number results aren't always complete because it doesn't use IMDB.

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon is played by trying to link different actors to Kevin Bacon in as few steps as possible. Each step can be linked by another actor in a movie in which they share credit. For example, Sean Penn has a Bacon Number of 1 as he and Kevin Bacon both starred in Mystic River, whereas Eastender Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher) has a Bacon Number of 3 (acted with Karen David in Take 3 Girls, who acted with James McAvoy in Bollywood Queen, who acted with Bacon himself in X-Men: First Class).

Now, if you type "Bacon Number" followed by the actor's name into Google, it will automatically come up with the degrees of separation, unless the count is ludicrously long. And it doesn't always get a completely accurate figure, thanks to its refusal to include TV shows or all IMDB results.

For example, Lee MacDonald (Zammo in Grange Hill) doesn't get a Bacon Number even though he appeared in the movie Memoirs of a Survivor with Julie Christie, who has a Bacon Number of 2...thereby giving MacDonald a Bacon Number of 3. Google, though, just says no!

Pocket-lint actually recommends the better Kevin Bacon numbering site The Oracle of Bacon, which uses IMDB and can be customised to allow TV shows and documentaries (and thus includes our own Rik Henderson and Dan Sung, who both have a Bacon Number of 3).

That's not to say Google's engine is not fun, however. Where else would you be able to directly compare Danny Dyer and Sir Laurence Olivier, who each have a Bacon Number of 2?

Alas, poor Yorick! He was a slag you muppets.