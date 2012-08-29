Android users finally buying paid apps, download numbers catching iPhone

The theory that Android smartphone users don't buy apps is wrong, according to new data that shows 93 per cent of Android phone owners are buying apps rather than just downloading free ones.

In a recent survey by Android keyboard developer Swiftkey, the data reveals that twice the number of Android owners own more than 20 apps compared to users last year.

The results suggest that the Google Play store is finally coming of age and that Android users are happy to pay for apps if they feel they are worth it.

In comparison the same survey last year found that in 2011 Apple users were four times more likely to have more than 20 paid apps on their phone compared to Android users (39 per cent vs. 10 per cent).

Now in 2012 the gap has narrowed.

According to the results of almost 14,000 Android users, Google phone users are paying for apps more than ever.

In 2012, 19 per cent of Android phone owners said they now had more 20 apps on their phone.

Apple users now have fewer: only 26 per cent have over 20 apps in 2012.

That trend is confirmed further when you look at free apps and their downloads. In 2011 Android users were four times more likely than Apple users to have never paid for an app (12 per cent vs 3 per cent).

Now in 2012 the difference is minimal: 7 per cent of Android users have not bought a single app compared to only 6 per cent of Apple users.