RIP Android Flash - no more updates from today

So that's that then, as we told you last November, today (15 August) is the day that Adobe stops supporting Flash for Mobile - and that means Android.

Although Flash Player 11 is still available for download on Google Play, it will no longer be supported by the software company and users of new Android devices are being being advised not to install it. "Flash Player is no longer being updated for new device configurations," the listing states. "Flash Player will not be supported on any Android version beyond Android 4.0.x."

As Jelly Bean is Android 4.1, if you are lucky enough to have the operating system upgrade already (or bought a Nexus 7) you will definitely not be able to download a version of Flash that has been tested on your device.

"While Flash Player remains on Google Play for installation on Android devices that are certified by the manufacturer, installing Flash Player on an uncertified device may result in unexpected behaviour and can potentially destabilise your device," Adobe warns.

It's not only Android devices that will be devoid of further Flash support, the software is also being phased out for every smartphone. Apart from Apple's, of course, which never supported it in the first place...

Is this a sad day for tech? Let us know in the comments below...

