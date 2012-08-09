  Google Voice Search app coming to iPhone and iPad

Siri has a rival, with Google Voice Search set to arrive in the Apple App Store, allowing iPhone and iPad users to ask their device questions such as: “What movies are playing this weekend?”

Google will then display a list of results, which in this case would include the closest cinemas to your location, what time films start and even a selection of trailers for movies currently being shown. However, when Google has a specific answer to your question, like Siri, it will speak to you with a response.

Already available on Android, Google’s Voice Search app is being prepped for an imminent release in the Apple App Store.

However, it’s not the only tweak Google has made to its search facilities. A limited trial has begun in which Gmail users will find their emails included as sources of information when conducting a Google search.

For example when looking for flights, any relevant emails with flight information will be pulled up on the right of the screen next to your Google search results.

Gmail users interested in integrating their email account into their Google searches can register here.

Will you be downloading Google Voice Search to your iPhone or iPad? Let us know in the comments below...