  Google buys email client Sparrow, with Gmail set to benefit

Google has bought Sparrow, the email client used by many iOS and Mac users. Though details of the acquisition remain under wraps the Sparrow team has released an official announcement confirming the news.

“We're excited to announce that Sparrow has been acquired by Google!” said Sparrow CEO Dom Leca.

“We care a lot about how people communicate, and we did our best to provide you with the most intuitive and pleasurable mailing experience.”

“Now we're joining the Gmail team to accomplish a bigger vision — one that we think we can better achieve with Google.”

While this bodes well for Gmail users, it’s unclear what the move means for iOS and Mac users. Sparrow added in its statement that despite the move, the email client would continue to be supported and provided to existing users.

However, whether the client will remain available to new Apple users in the future remains to be seen.

Do you use Sparrow? Let us know your thoughts on this acquisition below.