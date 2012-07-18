Google Street View recreates Scott of the Antarctic's expedition
Google Maps is providing the chance to recreate Captain Scott’s epic expedition to the South Pole from the comfort of your own home. Users can even enter Scott’s Cape Evans hut.
Fellow explorer Ernest Shackleton’s base camp has also been added to Google Maps, with both huts able to be explored with 360-degree panoramic imagery.
The huts have been preserved by heritage trusts – complete with actual objects left by the men - so as to give visitors a feel of how Scott and his fellow explorers would have lived while preparing to reach the most southern point in the world.
Other places of interest that can be visited include the South Pole Telescope, Cape Royds Adélie Penguin Rookery and the Ceremonial South Pole. All the images were captured using a fisheye lens on a lightweight tripod camera.
You can check out Captain Scott’s Hut for yourself by clicking here, though remember to wrap up warm.
Have you visited the Antarctic using Google Street View? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.
