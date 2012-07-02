VLC Beta video player app available to download for Android

Android users can now download a beta version of VLC, the media player that can play almost any video file, audio file or stream you throw at it.

Though the current beta version will work only with devices that house at the very least an ARMv7 CPU that supports NEON, assuming the app doesn’t blow up any smartphones it should be rolled out to a big audience in due course.

Features that will be present in the beta version of VLC on Android include support for multi-track audio and subtitles, auto-rotation, gesture volume control and aspect-ratio adjustments.

Along with the capability of playing all manner of multimedia files, the VLC beta app includes a widget to control the volume, while it will fully support audio headsets and also include an audio media library.

Pocket-lint will be bringing a review of the VLC beta app on Android in the near future, but in the meantime you can download it now from the Google Play Store.

Have you downloaded the beta version of VLC for Android? Tell us what you think in the comments below.