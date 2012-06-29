  Google Project Glass: Porn studio, Pink Visual, eyes up potential

US porn studio Pink Visual has said that it is keen to get its hands on Google's new Project Glass, believing it perfect for the porn industry.

"The style of porn known as 'point of view' ('POV' for short) has been a popular type of content for quite a while now. Obviously, a device that allows you to shoot high-quality video in a truly hands-free fashion will make shooting POV porn that much easier," Pink Visual spokesman Quentin Boyer pointed out to PCmag.com.

The move, something that Google probably wasn't hoping for with its demos of cute family videos and pictures at Google I/O, shows some of the possible seedier sides of wearing a pair of glasses that can also be a video camera.

"To really know their full potential, we'll need to get a pair to play around with, but we're already dreaming up ways to use the glasses to get shots (sex-related and otherwise) that just aren't feasible using a traditional camera setup," Boyer said.

No doubt other porn studios and movie studios are closely looking at the technology and the quality of the footage. We'll let you imagine the number of scenarios whereby having a camera on your face would work better than a big video camera. In a 2011 interview about 3D with the porn industry, many directors and producers told Pocket-lint that they didn't like filming in 3D because of the big bulky 3D cameras that were available at the time. Something worn on an actor's face solves that problem.

Google demoed the new glasses at the company's developer event in San Francisco by throwing some people out of an aircraft while they were having a Google hangout video call. With the glasses in use the audience was able to see first hand what the sky divers were seeing.

Although the Google Project Glass glasses aren't expected to be available to the public until 2014 at the earliest, Google is offering the 6,000 developers attending the conference in the US the chance to pre-order the first prototype pairs for testing. The glasses will cost $1,500 and be "rough around the edges" according to Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Expect your porn to get a lot more in your face in the years ahead.