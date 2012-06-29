  1. Home
Jelly Bean will not get Flash support and no more Flash Player for Android from 15 August

It would appear it’s the end of the road for Android and Flash after Adobe confirmed that the latest Jelly Bean Android 4.1 OS will not support it. What’s more, as of 15 August, Adobe will no longer be offering its Flash Player in the Google Play Store.

Existing Android users who have the Flash Player already installed will be able to continue to get updates from Adobe, but the company warns that once an Android device has been upgraded to Jelly Bean 4.1 the experience is likely to be off kilter. 

“If a device is upgraded from Android 4.0 to Android 4.1, the current version of Flash Player may exhibit unpredictable behaviour, as it is not certified for use with Android 4.1,” Adobe said. 

“Future updates to Flash Player will not work. We recommend uninstalling Flash Player on devices which have been upgraded to Android 4.1.”

It means Android users will effectively be in the same boat as iPhone and iPad users who have never had Flash support on their devices, with the likes of HTML5 seemingly being Adobe’s mobile platform of choice.

Do you use the Flash Player on your Android device? Let us know what you think of Adobe's move in the comments below.

