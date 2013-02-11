  Android 4.1 Jelly Bean: When is it coming to my phone?

Google has announced the launch of the latest version of Android: Google Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, in San Francisco as part of the Google I/O event on Wednesday.

That’s all very well and good, but when is it coming to your Android smartphone? Will the smartphone in your hands be getting an upgrade to enjoy some of the new features such as Google Now or the new camera app?

Google has said the aim is to get the Nexus S, Galaxy Nexus and Motorola Xoom running Android 4.1 in mid-July 2012. It will release the Google Android 4.1 Jelly Bean SDK to manufacturers at the same time meaning companies like Sony Mobile, HTC and others, can start porting the new mobile operating system to their own devices.

UPDATE 11 July: Google has started to roll-out Jelly Bean OTA to the Galaxy Nexus with the HSPA+ model getting it first. The rest of the Galaxy Nexus handsets, Nexus S and Motorola Xoom tablets will soon follow. Naturally, the Google Nexus 7 will sport Jelly Bean from the box on its launch later in July.

UPDATE 20 July: Google has stated the following via the @GoogleNexus Twitter account:

"We've started rolling out Android 4.1, Jelly Bean, to Nexus S phones on a number of carriers with more to come. Enjoy! http://t.co/yuuDvk6K"

UPDATE: 28 July: Google has stated the following via the @Android Twitter account:

"We've started rolling out Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to Motorola Xoom Wi-Fi tablets. Enjoy the tasty update!"

Samsung users using the Galaxy Nexus or Nexus S will get an over the air update in mid-July. Exact details have yet to be confirmed. Samsung has yet to confirm whether other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S III will be getting Jelly Bean. We've contacted Samsung and are awaiting its comment as to its update schedule.

UPDATE 28 June: Samsung has issued Pocket-lint the following statement:

“In the case that a new version of an Android operating system is publicly announced and released, Samsung will review the possibility of implementation to existing Samsung products with the Android operating system (“Update”). Such a review will be based on various factors including, the overall effect of the update to Samsung products, the system requirements, the structural limitations, and the level of cooperation from the component suppliers and the software licensors. If Samsung decides to make the update available to the users it will be released upon successful completion of development.”

UPDATE 29 June: Samsung Mobile US has issued a separate statement that cross checks the Samsung Galaxy S III and Samsung Galaxy Note:

"Samsung will soon announce which additional devices are eligible for the Jelly Bean update. As the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, Samsung leads the Android community with best-in-class devices like the Galaxy S III, and is creating new device categories with products like the Galaxy Note. Samsung has delivered the most Nexus-branded lead OS devices and we are pleased that Google will be bringing Samsung Galaxy Nexus and Nexus S customers the first experiences of Jelly Bean on a handheld device."

UPDATE 24 July: Though there's no confirmation from Samsung themselves, speculation is mounting that not only will the Samsung Galaxy S III receive an Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update, but so will it's predecessor the Samsung Galaxy S II.

UPDATE 7 August: Further speculation that both the Samsung Galaxy S III and its predecessor the Galaxy S II will be getting a Jelly Bean update. However, that's not all, with speculation mounting that the hugely popular Samsung Galaxy Note will also receive the update. Should Samsung encounter any problems with either handset then customers will receive a "value pack" that provides some of the features found on Jelly Bean.

We're still waiting for confirmation as to whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 will be rolled out with Jelly Bean when it's unveiled on 29 August, but if not at launch expect an update in the following months.

UPDATE 17 August: The 29 August is being touted as a possible arrival date for Jelly Bean on the Samsung Galaxy S III after a video demoing the OS appeared online. No official word from Samsung yet.

UPDATE 3 September: During European consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin, multiple sources claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S3 would be getting the Jelly Bean update "very shortly" furthermore a SGS3 was spotted on the Vodafone booth running Android 4.1 suggesting that an official update is almost here.

UPDATE 24 September: The Android 4.1.1 update has started to roll-out for Polish Samsung Galaxy S IIIs. This means it's bound to be around the corner for the rest of Europe.

UPDATE 18 October: Samsung UK has confirmed that the update for the Samsung Galaxy S III will be arriving in the "coming weeks". Three was early to push the update, closely followed by Vodafone.

UPDATE 26 October: The Jelly Bean update for unlocked Samsung Galaxy S III handsets has begun both OTA and via Kies.

UPDATE 6 January 2013: Jelly Bean for the Samsung Galaxy S II has been detailed in Korea. No exact word on timings or when it will hit other territories.

Motorola Xoom users will also be getting Jelly Bean in mid-July. No exact details on when the over the air update will be out however, or whether the update will also come to the Motorola Xoom II. Motorola has yet to confirm if other devices like the Motorola RAZR will be getting the Jelly Bean update.

UPDATE 5 September: Motorola in the US has said that all new devices will be on Jelly Bean by the end of the year and that all devices launched in 2011 will be upgraded too. There are however some that won't - yes very vague isn't it. However if you want to upgrade to the new models you'll get $100 off in the US.

UPDATE 22 October: Motorola has now revealed the names of those handsets that can expect an update to Jelly Bean before 2013. They include the Motorola Droid Razr M, the Droid Razr HD, the Droid Razr Maxx HD, Droid Razr (Motorola Razr here in the UK) and the Motorola Droid Razr Maxx (Razr Maxx).

UPDATE 10 December: Motorola has now got a confirmed list of phones that will be getting Jelly Bean in 2013. It reads as follows: Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr Maxx, Motorola Razr i, Motorola Razr HD. It is worth noting that the Maxx and normal Razr are both listed as being updated for select countries and carriers.

UPDATE 27 December: The Verizon Motorola Droid Razr and Razr Maxx have both been given the greenlight for a Jelly Bean update. Android 4.1.2 should be rolling out now.

HTC has told Pocket-lint: "We're excited for Google's unveiling of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean today, but don't yet have an announcement about HTC devices running the new OS version. Stay tuned!"

HTC should be able to get the SDK as part of the developer preview from today, although won’t get the final version until mid-July - so don’t expect it to be soon and let's hope it comes to the HTC One series shortly.

UPDATE 20 July: HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the HTC One X, One S and One XL will all be receiving an update to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean though they were unable to say when.

UPDATE 10 August: We're still waiting for an upgrade to Jelly Bean for the HTC One X and it would appear we'll be waiting a little longer after HTC rolled out a "minor" update to Android 4.0.4.

UPDATE 3 September: A spokesman on the HTC stand at IFA as told Wired.co.uk that the Desire X, announced at show and expected in shops in mid-September will soon afterwards get an update to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. HTC has yet to official confirm that new however.

UPDATE 2 October: The Jelly Bean update for HTC One X and HTC One S is official and will begin rolling out over October and November 2012 along with an update to the UI to bring both handsets up to HTC Sense 4+. The HTC One XL will also receive Sense 4+ but already comes with Jelly Bean out of the box. More details on the update here. More details on what HTC Sense 4+ entails here.

UPDATE 29 October: HTC has begun rolling out Android 4.1 Jelly Bean for the HTC One X. Asia and Europe will be the first regions to receive the update, which includes an upgrade to HTC Sense 4+.

UPDATE 17 January 2013: HTC has tweeted that the Jelly Bean update for the HTC One S on O2 is now available. Check your device for an update.

Jelly Bean Android 4.1 Jelly Bean will be available on the newly announced Google Nexus 7. It will be available in mid-July.

UPDATE 28/06/12: We asked an Asus spokesperson for the details of Asus Jelly Bean update plans and got the following response: "No comment. But you know our record for being first with Honeycomb, with Ice Cream Sandwich and our urge to bring the best to our users."

UPDATE 29/07/12: Asus has confirmed that the Asus Transformed Pad, Asus Transformer Pad Prime and Asus Transformer Pad Infinity will also be receiving the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update.

However, though they've said they are looking into making it available on other devices, they have so far been unable to confirm what these might be.

UPDATE 20/08/12: Asus Transformer Pad TF300 users have begun saying that they have started to receive OTA Jelly Bean updates to their device. Let us know if you're one of them and how you're finding the update.

UPDATE 26 September: The Jelly Bean update for Swedish Asus Transformer Pad Prime has now hit, and the company claims that a wider roll-out across other countries for that device and the Transformer Pad Infinity will happen "soon".

We’ve asked Sony Mobile (Sony Ericsson) for a comment on when and if it will be bringing Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to its Xperia series. Sony Ericsson should be able to get the SDK as part of the developer preview from today, although won’t get the final version until mid-July, so don’t expect it to be any time soon.

UPDATE 30 July: Sony has confirmed via its Facebook that the Xperia Arc S won't be getting Android 4.0 Jelly Bean.

"Hi Dani, unfortunately Arc S won't be getting the Jelly Bean updated but we're always developing new phones and making sure they get the latest updates."

Sony UK also confirmed that neither will the Xperia Mini Pro:

"Unfortunately the Xperia Mini Pro will not be getting Jelly Bean :( Are you interested in any of the current Xperia range?"

The comments came via a Q&A session with UK product manager John Cooper on Facebook.

UPDATE 19 October: Sony has confirmed that updates to Xperia T, Xperia TX and Xperia V models is coming, "mid-Q1" 2013. The Xperia S, Xperia acro S, Xperia ion, Xperia P, Xperia go and Xperia J will be getting the Jelly Bean update, but Sony has not confirmed a date.

UPDATE 11 February: Sony has begun rolling out Jelly Bean to its Xperia range, starting with the Xperia T and Xperia V. The update brings redesigned music and media apps, as well as a new look camera app.

For the rest of the Xperia range confirmed as getting Jelly Bean back in October, there is no new updates yet unfortunately.

LG has told Pocket-lint: "We'll definitely be looking at Android 4.1 when it's ready. But right now, our primary focus is still on getting ICS rolled out."

Archos confirmed to us that the new Archos 101 XS would be getting Jelly Bean via an OTA upgrade. The target date is currently November 2012 at the latest.

