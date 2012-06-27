The Google Nexus Q: Google take on AirPlay and Sonos (Video)

Google has announced the Google Nexus Q, a new media streaming gadget that will work with Gingerbread devices and up allowing you to stream Google Play Music, Google Play Movies and TV and YouTube to another device in your house as it looks to offer an alternative to Apple's AirPlay system for Android users.

But the company doesn't just have its sights on Apple's AirPlay, but on the Sonos music system as well - allowing users using the Google Play Music app to create playlists from their music in the cloud to send to the new device.

"The Nexus Q has built-in Wi-Fi and a built-in ethernet controller and lets you connect it to compatible speakers, AV system or HD TV," details Google.

It is really a mini music computer, using the same processor as the Galaxy Nexus and containing an "audiophile" grade amplifier.

The Nexus Q has been designed as a social music device, so anyone connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Google Nexus Q will be able to have control over the playlists, making it perfect for parties, but something that could lead to arguments around the house.

You will be able to have multiple Nexus Q devices in your home to give the same multi-room experience as Sonos, with music playing in sync across multiple rooms.

The Nexus Q will be $299, on sale in the Google Play Store and will be on sale in the US first.

The news follows HTC's move to create a similar system for its phones that allows third-party manufacturers to create speakers able to sync with HTC smartphones.

Called HTC Connect, the certification programme is similar to Apple's AirPlay in that partners will be able to badge their in-home or in-car electronics in order to reassure HTC phone owners that they will get the best wireless media experience.

It will also ensure that the connectivity process is a seamless experience between a HTC Connect-enabled handset and consumer electronics.

The first handset range to get HTC Connect will by the HTC One series, including the HTC One X, One S and One V. It will be added to the phones through a software update later this year.