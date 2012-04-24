  Google Drive official: 5GB storage, merges into Google Docs, apps, and more

Google’s cloud storage service Google Drive is now official, meaning you’ll be able to pick up and share files on the move on your Android device.

Available now as a desktop app on both PC and Mac, the user interface has been simplified into a grid and storing files is as simple as dragging and dropping them into the My Drive folder, found in the navigation bar on the left of the screen.

Though they’re not actually stored there - this is a cloud service, after all - you’ll be able to retrieve these folders on any other Android device (2.1 upwards) by simply revisiting Google Drive and pulling them from My Drive, though you'll be restricted to 5GB of free storage.

You can receive documents, presentations, spreadsheets, photos and videos and add them to My Drive by dragging and dropping them from the Share with Me folder.

You'll even be able to read and view them offline, so long as you've retrieved them before you lose connection.

Anyone with whom a file or folder is shared can edit it, while the Google search bar enables you to locate specific files with keywords, saving you having to trawl through your entire stored content.

Google has also enabled various Android apps to work within Google Drive, so you’ll be able to backup and share any photos and videos for example.

Anything Microsoft and Dropbox can do, Google can too.

What do you think of Google Drive? Let us know in the comments below...