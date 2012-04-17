Google Drive detailed in leaked documents and app

Google Drive, Google's Cloud Storage service that plans to take on Microsoft's SkyDrive, Apple's iCloud, and Dropbox, has been detailed in a leaked document.

According to the documents seen by TheNextWeb.com, the new service will come with 5GB of free storage rather than the 1GB of storage previously rumoured, and be free to all those who want to store their documents and files in the cloud on Google's servers.

In a related leak to TechCrunch, there will also be a dedicated app for Windows and Mac users. The industry blog was passed a link to access an early release of the app. However, aside from installing on the site's office Mac it did nothing - stating only: "Google Drive is not yet enabled for your account."

According to the site, Google Drive will be linked to users' Google accounts.

At the moment Dropbox is the market leader for the cloud storage, offering a connected service between multiple devices allowing you to access files, documents, music and video from different machines including your phone. It offers only 2GB of storage, however, with the option to expand that by referring the services to friends or paying for more storage space.

Dropbox recently did a deal whereby HTC One smartphone customers would automatically get a further 23GB of storage space.

The new service is expected to launch on Tuesday.

