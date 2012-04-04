Google Project Glass: Google starts testing augmented reality glasses

Google has started testing its much-hyped and rumoured augmented reality glasses, sharing the first stages of the trail with Google Plus users.

"A group of us from Google[x] started Project Glass to build this kind of technology - one that helps you explore and share your world, putting you back in the moment." The Google Plus post by Babak Parviz, Steve Lee and Sebastian Thurn starts.

The trio say they are sharing the information because "we want to start a conversation and learn from your valuable input. So we took a few design photos to show what this technology could look like and created a video to demonstrate what it might enable you to do."

By the look of the video, titled Project Glass: One day..., Google hopes that the glasses will give you a heads-up display to your life, allowing you see weather reports or text messages from your mates without having to look at your phone or computer.

The video also suggests that people will be able to talk to the headset as well as get mapping information or the latest traffic data about the train journey they are trying to take.

Other examples in the 3-minute video suggest that available in the future will be check-in's, the ability to take photos, and of course the chance to Google Plus your experiences.

Google is expected to launch the AR glasses later in the year, but wants to make sure that customers are ready for a move, while the promo videos suggest people will look cool, most likely emulating the Borg from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

