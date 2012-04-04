Have Goofy visit your house - thanks to Google Street View

Disneyland Paris is 20 years-old this year and to celebrate it's created a magical website that shows Goofy visiting you at your actual home. This is done using a combination of Google Maps and Google Street View.

First, you enter your post or zip code, click on the nearest address in the drop down menu, and the animation will build. A giant shadow of Goofy will then appear on the satellite version of Google Maps, showing your location. Then it gets really clever.

We won't spoil the fun, but it's easily the best use of Google Street View we've seen to date. Even if you don't get all excited, your kids will love it.

The site has its own dedicated address: www.giantsteps20.com. We thoroughly recommend you give it a whirl.

Disneyland Paris will also be hosting all manner of special events over the next few months in order to celebrate its landmark age. Check them out at 20th-anniversary.disneylandparis.co.uk.