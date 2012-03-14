  Google folds new Doodle for Akira Yoshizawa

Another day, another Google Doodle - this time in celebration of what would have been the 101st birthday of origami grandmaster Akira Yoshizawa.

Yoshizawa, who lived to the ripe old age of 94 before passing away on his birthday in 2005, is the man that turned origami into a serious art form and not just a hobby, and was responsible for creating many techniques, including wet-folding which allowed the use of thick papers and created soft curves, gentle shapes and rounded, organic forms.

The Doodle was created by Dr Robert J. Lang, an American physicist and one of the foremost origami artists in the world.

"When I was first approached by Google to help create a doodle commemorating Yoshizawa’s work, I jumped at the chance," said Lang. "Google set the parameters of the design: the Google logo, of course, but to be folded with origami and then decorated with examples of Yoshizawa's designs.



"I created examples of two logo styles for Google to choose from: one in a classic origami style and a more three-dimensional version based on pleats. Google liked the pleated version, so I set about designing and folding the rest."

The instructions to make the Doodle for yourself can be found on the Google blog. Be warned though, it looks a bit more complicated than a paper airplane.