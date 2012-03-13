  Chrome for Windows 8 in the works

Just a couple of days or so after Mozilla confirmed that it will be launching a version of Firefox that is compatible with the Windows 8 Metro platform, Google has said that it too will be providing an internet Explorer alternative with a Metro version of Chrome.

"Our goal is to be able to offer our users a speedy, simple, secure Chrome experience across all platforms, which includes both the desktop and Metro versions of Windows 8," a Google rep told Mashable. "To that end, we’re in the process of building a Metro version of Chrome along with improving desktop Chrome in Windows 8 such as adding enhanced touch support."

Falling into the "Metro style enabled desktop browser" category like the Firefox version, this should mean that Chrome will be tablet friendly as well as being fully functional (and also touchscreen capable) in the desktop mode.

However, according to a Microsoft whitepaper you can use only one default browser in Metro at a time. So, for example, if you are using IE10 as your default browser in Windows 8 you'd be able to use this only on the Metro front. You could run IE10 and Chrome or Firefox simultaneously in the Windows 8 desktop though, as you can now, and you are allowed to set any browser you like as the Metro default.

Even with the limitations it's still a better scenario than the one originally rumoured - that Internet Explorer would be the only option. There's nowt wrong with IE, it's just freedom of choice makes the web a much nicer place.

