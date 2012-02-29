Google doodle celebrates Italitan composer, not a proposal in sight
Google doodles continue to get more random by the day - perhaps they are running out of ideas - so for 29 February instead of picking something to do with the chance women get every four years to propose to their man, Google has opted for the birthday of Gioachino Antonio Rossini.
Who?
Well in a five- second history lesson (courtesy of Wikipedia of course) Rossini was an Italian composer who wrote 39 operas. He is best-known for operas including the Italian comedies Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) and La Cenerentola (Cinderella) and the French-language epics Moïse et Pharaon and Guillaume Tell (William Tell).
According to Wiki, until his retirement in 1829, Rossini was the most popular opera composer in history.
The doodle features a number of frogs (Leap Year - geddit?) performing a song. Sadly there is no reference to Paul McCartney and his frog song - We All Stand Together.
