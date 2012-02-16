  Android 5.0 Jelly Bean coming summer 2012, according to sources

Google is readying Android 5.0 Jelly Bean, say Taiwanese supply chain manufacturers. They claim the software giant is concerned that Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich failed to meet its own lofty expectations, and is worried by the launch of Windows 8 in Q3, autumn time, so will look to push out a new operating system sooner than expected.

In addition, Digitimes says those sources hint that Google is pressing for tablet-makers to adopt a dual operating system infrastructure. And that vendors are being urged to either offer solely Android 5.0 devices, or carry both Android 5.0 and Windows 8, with the user being able to switch between them without having to power down their tablet.

The website also says Google is looking to use Jelly Bean to explore the notebook and netbook market further, presumably instead of pressing on with its Chromebook plans.

Its evidence for all of these bold suggestions, however, seems to be that Android 4.0 has performed badly. Pocket-lint is not sure how the site can come up with such an assumption considering that many users are yet to get Ice Cream Sandwich for their devices. And, with that in mind, we're sceptical over many of the sources' claims. We suggest you also take them with a pinch of salt.

We wouldn't be surprised if Android 5.0 hits later this year, though. Just not in the summer. And, seeing as it'll come without Adobe Flash support, will it even be welcome?

One thing's for sure, we hope Google adopts Happy Mondays' Jellybean as the official soundtrack... Although, perhaps not the sweary bits...

What do you think? Do you think we need Android 5.0 yet? Let us know in the comments below...