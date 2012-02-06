Google unleashes Solve for X website

The mystery has been, er, solved. Kind of. We think we know what's going on. Maybe. What we're mumbling our way towards is that the covers have been taken off of the Google "Solve for X" website.

Well, sort of. Rather than the whole website going live, visitors are treated to a teaser splash complete with a blurb reading:

"Solve for X is a place where the curious can go to hear and discuss radical technology ideas for solving global problems. Radical in the sense that the solutions could help billions of people. Radical in the sense that the audaciousness of the proposals makes them sound like science fiction. And radical in the sense that there is some real technology breakthrough on the horizon to give us all hope that these ideas could really be brought to life.



"This combination of things - a huge problem to solve, a radical solution for solving it, and the breakthrough technology to make it happen - is the essence of a moonshot.



"Solve for X is intended to be a forum to encourage and amplify technology-based moonshot thinking and teamwork.



"We can't wait to share what we discover."

We can't either. In fact, we can't wait to see just what the heck is going on. For, if you are any more the wiser after reading that (and looking at the launch video), then you are obviously more radical than we are.

Our best guess is that it's going to be some kind of open-forum think-tank based around some pretty heavy themes like sustainability, medical advancements and world change. Think TED but with fewer octopuses (octopi?). And it's probably all tied-in with the Google X, top-secret lab, that the New York Times reported on last year.

What we do know is that you can submit your email now if you've got some "moonshot" ideas and are ready to change the world.

Update: The videos are now live. You can see them on the site, or on the We Solve X's YouTube channel.