Google Doodle waves in for François Truffaut
The latest Google Doodle has been unleashed by the Mountain View-based search giant in celebration of what would have been François Truffaut's 80th birthday.
Or rather, the latest three doodles, as the controversial critic turned film-maker is honoured with three efforts, each depicting a scene from one of the French New Wave pioneer's titles including the 1959 classic Les Quatre Cents Coups (The 400 Blows).
Truffaut was born in Paris on 6 February 1932 and worked as a critic at film magazine Cahiers du cinéma before deciding to make his own movies. He began with the short film Une Visite in 1955 and followed that up with Les Mistons in 1957. In 1973 he won an Oscar and a brace of BAFTAs for La Nuit Américaine (Day for Night).
He also played scientist Claude Lacombe in Steven Spielberg's 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
He died on 21 October 1984, aged 52, at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine in France.
The Google Doodle is now becoming so common that we're actually surprised to see the regular Google logo pop up on our browser now. This latest effort, counting the three as one, takes us to 25 for 2012 already, and we're only 37 days in.
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
Comments