Google breaches $10 billion revenue in a quarter for first time

Google has published its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2011 report and has revealed that its full year revenue was up by 25 per cent, while its final quarter revenue breached $10 billion for the first time.

Larry Page, CEO of the online tour de force, is clearly buoyed by such results: "Google had a really strong quarter ending a great year. Full year revenue was up 29 per cent, and our quarterly revenue blew past the $10 billion mark for the first time," he states.

And while a majority of the revenue was generated by Google-owned sites, Page claims that there has also been significant growth in the company's other properties, such as Android and Google+, which has now secured over 90 million users: "I am super excited about the growth of Android, Gmail, and Google+, which now has 90 million users globally – well over double what I announced just three months ago," he says.

"By building a meaningful relationship with our users through Google+ we will create amazing experiences across our services. I’m very excited about what we can do in 2012 – there are tremendous opportunities to help users and grow our business."

The UK also played its part in the record-breaking hawl; revenues in the United Kingdom totalled $1.06 billion. However, that doesn't represent growth in the company as a whole as it still represents 10 per cent of the worldwide quarterly revenue, the same as in 2010.