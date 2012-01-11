  Google+ Your World search integration goes live

Google has gone and done the obvious and created personal searches using its Google+ social network. A new personal search icon will incorporate profile pages, posts and people into your results.

In what Google is calling "search plus your world", users will now be able to see pages that contain information from friends relevant to whatever you have looked for.

Google uses the example of a potential holiday destination in a blog post to better explain how it works. Say, for example, you want to know about London before you visit it, then a search with personal results turned on will show posts from friends discussing the city. It means you can find out information from the people you know, the idea being they will likely be talking about what will interest you most rather than anonymously created web pages.

This isn't limited just to text, Google+ photos tagged with the location will also be included in search results as will stuff from Picasa. The results will mix with public and personal information creating a search page that is, in theory, unique only to you - should you have Google+ membership.

It is one of the first times we have seen Google incorporate all of its services into its search, normally something which is left relatively untouched. Google typically works on the performance of its search engine, rather than tampering with how it operates, so this could signal the start of a change in Google's workings.

Those who want to give search plus your world a go can do so by clicking the person icon when performing a search and signed into Google+.

Like the idea of a more personal search? Let us know in the comments below...