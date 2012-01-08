  Google Chrome browser to predict what you want to visit next

Google has announced that the latest update to its Chrome browser will try and guess what website you are going to visit next by loading it while you type the URL.

In a move to try and get you the webpages you visit even quicker than before, the browser will use a series of pointers to start loading your next website before you complete the address.

"To get you where you want to go even faster, Chrome will now start loading some webpages in the background, even before you’ve finished typing the URL in the omnibox. If the URL auto-completes to a site you’re very likely to visit, Chrome will begin to prerender the page. Prerendering reduces the time between when you hit Enter and when you see your fully-loaded web page - in some cases, the web page appears instantly," says Posted by Dominic Hamon, Software Engineer and self professed "Speed Demon" at Google.

It should, hopes Google, mean that the web seems even faster to access.

The new Google Chrome browser update, available in public beta, also tries to enhance your browsing on the security side of things with Google stating that Chrome now includes expanded functionality to analyse executable files (such as ".exe" and ".msi" files) that you download to check for nefarious elements to the files.

If a file you download is known to be bad, or is hosted on a website that hosts a relatively high percentage of malicious downloads, Chrome will warn you that the file appears to be malicious and that you should discard it.

The new update is available now.