  Addams family Google doodle says happy birthday Charles Addams

Google's latest doodle has set the famous Google logo into a scene from the the Addams family to celebrate the birth of Charles Addams, the creator of the comics, on 7 January 1912.

Charles Addams, who died in 1988, was the American cartoonist known for his particularly black humor and macabre characters. He also just so happens to be creator of the popular TV show the Addams family that eventually went on to become a series of movies with Angelica Houston playing the mother, Morticia.

In the homage, the Google logo, which is black and white, is either in the background or being held by members of the family.

Uncle Fester has the final "e" in his mouth, while the second "g" is actually Pugsley in a guillotine with Wednesday about to pull the release for the blade.

The doodle is courtesy of the Tee & Charles Addams Foundation.

Cute.